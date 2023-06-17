First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.17.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

