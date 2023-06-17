First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.06. 5,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

