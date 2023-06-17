FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 150.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

A number of research firms have commented on FGP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.0 %

LON FGP opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.70) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.28. The firm has a market cap of £956.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,945.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstGroup

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 2.44%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,420,521.91). Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.