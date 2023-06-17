Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.67. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 1,386,403 shares trading hands.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$483.79 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

