FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,367,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,537,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $243.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.41. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $246.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

