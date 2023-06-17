Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $645,641.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,588,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,914 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,313. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 274.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 103,936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 170.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

