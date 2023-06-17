Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.15

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.15 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 109.43 ($1.37). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 108.25 ($1.35), with a volume of 12,261 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £66.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,082.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Flowtech Fluidpower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Flowtech Fluidpower

In other news, insider Stuart Watson purchased 8,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.15 ($12,451.39). Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

