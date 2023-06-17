Ford Motor to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

