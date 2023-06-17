Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK opened at $78.09 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

