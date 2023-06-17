Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $70.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.