Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

