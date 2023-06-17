Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
