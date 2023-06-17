Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

