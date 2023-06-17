Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.72

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$194.72 and traded as high as C$195.14. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$192.25, with a volume of 1,062,335 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 28.75. The stock has a market cap of C$36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$204.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$194.72.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$373.64 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.9238553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.461 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

