Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304,432 shares in the company, valued at $143,856,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $930,150.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederic Simon sold 280 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 203.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109,189 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JFrog by 50.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

