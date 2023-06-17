Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

