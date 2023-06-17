Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Up 13.4% in May

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

