Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.70

Shares of Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.06). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 547,201 shares.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.70.
About Funding Circle SME Income Fund
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
