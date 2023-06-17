Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GAIA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

