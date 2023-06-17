Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.21. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
