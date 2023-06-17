Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

