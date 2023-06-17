Garde Capital Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

