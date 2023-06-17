Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 19,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 127,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.