Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma Sells 1,025,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,693,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 946,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 801,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,807,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

