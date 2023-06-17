Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma Sells 500,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares in the company, valued at $245,564,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 15th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTXAP opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTXAP. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $391,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

