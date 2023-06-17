Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma Sells 500,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares in the company, valued at $245,564,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTXAP opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTXAP)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.