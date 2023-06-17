Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma Sells 500,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,695,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,564,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.8 %

GTX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,574 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 48.4% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 499,005 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

