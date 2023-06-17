Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $263,599,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 310,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $356.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.77 and a 1 year high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

