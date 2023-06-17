Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.24. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 503,985 shares changing hands.
Separately, Dawson James reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Brands International from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Genius Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.
