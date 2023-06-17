Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.24. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 503,985 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Brands International from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Genius Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Genius Brands International by 104.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

