Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of G opened at $39.11 on Monday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
