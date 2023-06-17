Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.