GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
GeoPark Stock Performance
Shares of GPRK stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
