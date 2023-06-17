GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

