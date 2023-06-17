GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.44

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $10.01. GeoPark shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 148,699 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

GeoPark Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $596.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $182.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

