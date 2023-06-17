Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,508,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 2,217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,140.2 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.10 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gibson Energy

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.