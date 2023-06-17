Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,508,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 2,217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,140.2 days.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.10 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.