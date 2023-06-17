GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

