GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GIGM opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.