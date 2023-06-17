GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.46. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 6,586 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
