GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.79. 267,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,830,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Specifically, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,400. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GitLab Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

