Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

QYLD opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

