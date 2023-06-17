GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,270.30

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,270.30 ($15.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.14). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.14), with a volume of 12,953 shares changing hands.

GlobalData Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,961.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.27.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

