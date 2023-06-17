Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $20,581,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after buying an additional 266,556 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,476,000 after buying an additional 181,254 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

GMED opened at $58.63 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

