Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

