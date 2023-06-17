Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

GTIM stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

