Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.25. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 16,946 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants



Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

