GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.93

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.21. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.
GrainCorp Company Profile
GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.
