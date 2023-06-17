Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.40.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

