Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.79

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as high as $13.20. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 43,248 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

