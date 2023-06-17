Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,640.91

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,640.91 ($33.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($34.41). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($33.53), with a volume of 344,893 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on GRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.91) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital lowered Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.04) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.28) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 3,200 ($40.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,770.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,640.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,271.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.93), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,404.40). Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

