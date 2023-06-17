Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.28

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.28 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.83). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.88), with a volume of 1,014 shares traded.

Gresham Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Gresham Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

