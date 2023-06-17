Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.39

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.39 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 83.63 ($1.05). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 61,275 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, April 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Griffin Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £152.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,746.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.39.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

