GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,364.60 ($17.07) on Friday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.82 ($23.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,433.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,436.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,137.61%.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,736.24). In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,736.24). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,760.51). Insiders have purchased 2,318 shares of company stock worth $3,262,006 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

