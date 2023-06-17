GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).
GSK Price Performance
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,364.60 ($17.07) on Friday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.82 ($23.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,433.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,436.15.
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,736.24). In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,736.24). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,760.51). Insiders have purchased 2,318 shares of company stock worth $3,262,006 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Read More
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.