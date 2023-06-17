Guggenheim Trims Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Target Price to $2.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TOI opened at $0.62 on Friday. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

