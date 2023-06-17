H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Further Reading
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.